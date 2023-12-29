Ex-presidential aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has expressed shock over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

In a statement issued and signed by him on Friday, Ikubese described Akeredolu as one leader dedicated to the service and wellbeing of his people and humanity.

The statement read: “I herein mourn the immediate past Governor of our dear state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who departed our midst yesterday 27th December 2023.

“I commiserate with members of his immediate family, residents of Ondo state, Nigerians and members of the international community, as we mourn our dear governor, who has done his bits and passed on to be with his Creator”

He called on the newly inaugurated governor of the state, Ayedatiwa, to consolidate Akeredolu’s achievements, urging him to put the interest of the people at heart.

He noted that “While not oblivious of the high tension power politics that played out amongst the various camps in the later days of our deceased Governor, I implore the newly sworn-in Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa to put the interest of the state ahead of all other considerations.

“Mr Governor should bear it in mind that henceforth every one of his actions is being documented by history and posterity will churn out his scorecard at the end of his tenure.

“He should therefore let his actions be guided by equity and fairness, in the overall interest of the greater majority of the populace of Ondo state, that posterity be kind to him.

“In the same spirit, I appeal to all the various political gladiators who are gunning for the office of the Governor in the fast-approaching 2024 gubernatorial election, to be fair in their dealings, while putting the overall interest of the state first, as power belongs to God.

“If the reason for which we seek political office is to use the commonwealth of the people to serve them and make their lives better, then there should be no place for desperation.

“While we are in a democracy, wherein people are at liberty to freely express their opinions, I implore that we should respect the dead and the sensitivities of the bereaved family, in the conveyance of our opinions in these trying times. May the gentle soul of the deceased rest in peace, in the bosom of his Creator”.

