Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has extended his endorsement and support for the upcoming 2nd edition and beyond of the Cultural Oneness Festival powered by The Taste Of Afrika.

The iconic endorsement which took place in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, marked a significant moment for the people of Ghana, Africa and Diasporans as they prepare to celebrate unity in diversity through the Cultural Oneness Festival.

The Taste Of Afrika delegation was led by His Royal Highness, Nandom Naa Professor Delle, President of Nandom Traditional Council, Tengol K. Kplemani, the CEO of The Taste Of Afrika, had collaborative discussions with Chief Obasanjo regarding the Cultural Oneness Festival initiative.

The former Nigerian leader, who assured of his support for the Festival, also expressed optimism about the enormous benefits the good people of Ghana, Africa and the rest of the world will gain from the project if given the needed push, support and recognition.

“I am very happy to see my brethren from Ghana embark on this massive project to promote culture arts and tourism in Northern Ghana and beyond via Cultural Oneness Festival.

“Today, I can assure you that I am into this project fully and I Olusegun Obasanjo endorse it. Ghanaians should expect to see me at the event in Northern Ghana”, Obasanjo stated.

Kplemani thanked the former Nigerian leader for his support and endorsement of the Festival.

“Chief Olusegun Ogunboye Obasanjo’s support is a tremendous honour. It highlights the Festival’s mission to promote unity and diversity through cultural exchange and continental visibility for economic empowerment,” Kplemani stated.

Obasanjo’s endorsement underscores the Cultural Oneness Festival’s pivotal role in fostering cultural understanding and strengthening social cohesion among Africans.

Scheduled to hold from 13th to 16th November 2024 in the heart of Northern Ghana, the Cultural Oneness Festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of cultural heritage and communal harmony.

According to the organisers, participants can look forward to cultural roots tours, musical performances, fashion and art exhibitions, interactive workshops and an array of interactive experiences that celebrate the African community.

