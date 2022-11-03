Former PDP women leader, Mole Istifanus, others join NNPP in Gombe

The gubernatorial aspiration of the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki got a boost as defectors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the party alongside their supporters.

The defectors are led by the former North-East Ex-officio of the party, Mrs Mole Istifanus Bennet who earlier in the day resigned her membership of the PDP for personal reasons.

Mole Istifanus and other stalwarts of the party mainly from the Southern part of Gombe State joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state thereby boosting the chances of winning the gubernatorial election in 2023.

Mole Istifanus, who was the immediate past state women leader of the PDP dumped the party when she tendered her destination letter dated November 3, 2022 before joining the NNPP.

She was received into the NNPP alongside six others and their supporters by the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

Others who defected alongside the former PDP North East ex-officio are Samaila Baba, Assistant State Auditor of the PDP; Alhaji Gambo Maiyadi, former Special Assistant to Governor Dankwambo, Hon. J. U Labebe, former councilor, Wange ward, and Haruna Bala Kamo, former councilor and special assistant.

Others who joined the NNPP are Ruth Ngale, Lydia Felix, and Nathan Kalpaddo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NIS Arrests 18 Foreigners In Oyo For Possessing PVCs

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing Nigeria’s voter cards…

FEC Okays Increase In East-West Road Contract Cost To N506bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the variation in the sum of contract for East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, by N260 billion, bringing the total amount required for it to N506 billion…

Aviation Union Ends Picketing Of MMA2

AFTER paralysing flight operations and other businesses at the private terminal at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Tuesday, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has called off its industrial action…





High Court To Dispose Of Pre-Election Cases In 4 Weeks

THE Federal High Court of Nigeria has constituted a special task force of judges to swiftly hear and determine all pre-election cases before it within four weeks…

2023: PDP Asks Court To Sack Adamu-Led APC NWC, Tinubu, All APC Candidates

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to sack the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…