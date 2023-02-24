From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Former National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP), Ahmed Adamu Muazu has stressed the need for a peaceful and hitch free presidential and NASS elections on Saturday saying that the country cannot afford to get it wrong this time around.

The former National Chairman of the PDP addressed a group of people on Friday urging Nigerians to ensured that the voted for the best among the presidential candidates stressing that what the country needs now a unifier of a leader, someone who will ensure that Nigeria remains the uppermost on his agenda.

The former Governor of Bauchi state expressed optimism that Nigeria has the people to take it out of the present situation it found itself advising however that the general elections is an avenue to correct the mistakes of the past saying that the ballot paper and the ballot box are the best way to elect a leader.

He told the people to simply go to their respective polling centers and cast their ballots knowing that whatever they elect will live with them for the next 4 years therefore the need for them the vote wisely so that there will be no regret of the actions that will be taken.

Adamu Muazu told the people that the time of campaigns had passed and so he is not campaigning to them but they should just go and perform their civic responsibility by casting their votes to the whoever they think is the best among the candidates having in mind that Nigeria is greater than any individual and therefore the right people should the elected.