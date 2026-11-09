Former Palestinian detainees face repeated Israeli arrests after release

Former Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank are facing repeated arrests, interrogations and intimidation by Israeli forces despite having been released from detention, according to an Al Jazeera report.

The report, published on November 8, 2026, highlights the experiences of hundreds of former detainees who continue to face military raids, threats and repeated questioning, leaving many struggling to rebuild their lives.

One former prisoner, identified under the pseudonym Ahmed Abed, 43, said he had been arrested six times and summoned for interrogation five times since his release in January 2025.

Abed was freed as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas after serving 22 years of a life sentence. ￼

He told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces repeatedly raided his home, threatened to send him back to prison and restricted his ability to participate in ordinary social activities.

He also described how the repeated arrests had affected his family, with relatives living in constant fear of further military raids.

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Another former detainee from Qalqilya said he had been repeatedly arrested during Israeli military operations, while another, identified as Abdullah, said he had spent 17 additional years in detention since his initial release in 2000.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said approximately 26,000 arrests had been documented across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between October 2023 and early October 2026. The figure includes Palestinians who were subsequently released.

Its spokesperson, Amani Sarahneh, said the repeated operations had created a climate of fear among residents, affecting families, employment and everyday activities.

The report also highlighted allegations of physical abuse, home raids and the use of relatives to pressure former detainees, as Israeli military operations continue across the occupied territory.