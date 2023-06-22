The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR, Alli Okunmade II, will confer the honorary chieftaincy title of Jagunmolu Apesinola of Ibadanland on Chief Laja Akintayo, the former General Secretary of the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). The event is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday).

During this significant occasion, Mrs Adetoyese Sefiat Olatoyosi, a serving policewoman and a Superintendent of Police, will also be honoured with the title of Yeyeoba. Olukemi, the beloved wife of Chief Akintayo, will be recognized as Yeye Jagunmolu Apesinola. Both titles will be bestowed upon them in Ibadanland.

Chief Laja Akintayo, an industrious son of Ibadan, is being honoured for his valuable contributions to the social, economic, and philanthropic development of Ibadanland, as well as his contributions to Ibadans in the Diaspora. The monarch, through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, made this known in a press statement released to journalists in Ibadan.

Chief Akintayo, who resides in the United States of America (US), is an internationally renowned entrepreneur. He was born in the Itutaba area of Ibadan over six decades ago and is an alumnus of The Polytechnic Ibadan, University of Ibadan, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

As a serial investor and accomplished Communication and Public Relations expert, the new Jagunmolu Apesinola has diverse business interests in Healthcare, Real Estate Development, and Oil & Gas.

Chief Akintayo is known for his commitment to his community and his silent philanthropy. He is a member and founding President of the Ibadan Youth Front (IYF) and a member and sponsor of several other socio-cultural organizations in Nigeria and abroad. He previously served as the Public Relations officer for the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) in the 90s, during the presidency of late Chief Oyetunji O. Bello, before relocating to the United States.

Having served as the President of Ibadan indigenes in Dallas, Texas, and later as the National President of the Ibadan Descendants Union in the United States, Chief Akintayo is also a Trustee and Board member of various non-political, professional, philanthropic, and religious organizations in Nigeria and overseas.

