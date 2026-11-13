Former Oyo East PDP chieftain defects to APC

Chief Raheem Lukman Ariyo, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM)in Oyo East Local Government Area, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council area, where he has promised to contribute positively to the success of the party.

Speaking in Oyo Town on Wednesday, when he led other party supporters to defect to the APC in the council area, Ariyosaid promised to work with other defectors and relevant stakeholders to ensure effective mobilisation for all the candidates of the party at the state and National Assembly so that the party could reclaim its position in the state.

He praised the efforts of the leaders of the party in the state, including Chief Alake Adeyemo, Dr Zach Adedeji, adding that all the defectors would work closely with them to ensure victory for the party in 2027.

Welcoming Ariyo and others to the party, Alhaji Yinus Kolawole Kareem, the APC chairman in Oyo East local government area, commended them enjoined them to take the party to the next level.