The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has decorated 890 personnel recently promoted to various ranks, including a former Public Relations Officer of the command, Oluwole Olusegun, who attained the rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).

The decoration ceremony, held on Tuesday at the State Command Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan, marked a significant milestone in the careers of the beneficiaries.

The officers were promoted to various ranks, including Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC), Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC), Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC), Superintendent of Corps (SC), Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC), Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASC I) and Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II).

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from sister security agencies, traditional institutions, the management of the NSCDC Oyo State Command, officers and men of the Corps, family members of the beneficiaries and other guests.

In his address, the State Commandant, Commandant Augustine Padonu, expressed delight at the promotion of the 890 personnel, describing the occasion as a celebration of dedication, sacrifice, commitment and professional growth.

He particularly commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his commitment to personnel welfare and career advancement across the paramilitary services under the ministry.

According to him, the minister’s interventions in addressing longstanding promotion stagnation and clearing accumulated promotion backlogs had restored hope and confidence among personnel who had experienced prolonged delays in career progression.

Padonu said the efforts reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of workers’ welfare, institutional reforms and improved service delivery.

He also acknowledged the leadership of the Commandant-General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for his commitment to personnel welfare, professional development and institutional growth.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, the commandant stressed that promotion was not merely an elevation in rank or status but a call to greater responsibility, accountability and higher expectations.

He urged the newly promoted officers to demonstrate maturity, discipline, competence, humility and professionalism, warning them against using their new ranks to intimidate, oppress or exert unnecessary superiority over colleagues and subordinates.

Rather, he charged them to provide purposeful leadership, mentor junior officers, build confidence and strengthen teamwork while respecting hierarchy and constituted authority.

The commandant further urged the beneficiaries to translate their promotions into improved service delivery, particularly in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), combating vandalism, disaster management, the Safe School Programme and Agro Rangers operations.

Speaking on behalf of sister security agencies, the State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Oyo State Command, Comptroller Ephraim Ogbemudia, congratulated the newly promoted officers and commended the NSCDC for its contributions to the protection of lives and property.

Ogbemudia, who acknowledged the Corps’ growing relevance in Nigeria’s security architecture, assured the command of the continued cooperation of sister security agencies, stressing that inter-agency collaboration was crucial to addressing security challenges.

He urged the beneficiaries to regard their new ranks as a call to greater responsibility, commitment and improved service delivery.

Other security agencies represented at the occasion included the Nigeria Police Force, represented by CSP Adegoke Ademola; the Nigeria Correctional Service, represented by ACC Oghenechoja; the Federal Road Safety Corps; and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Royal Father of the Day, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, was represented by the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez.

The royal representative conveyed the Olubadan’s congratulatory message to the beneficiaries and commended the NSCDC for its contributions to peace, security and the protection of lives and property.

He urged the newly promoted officers to demonstrate greater dedication and uphold the values of the Corps.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DCC Oluwole Olusegun, who also delivered the vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior, the Commandant-General, the State Commandant, the royal father, representatives of sister security agencies and other dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

He assured the gathering that the beneficiaries were prepared to shoulder the responsibilities associated with their new ranks, pledging greater dedication, discipline and professionalism in the service of the Corps and the nation.