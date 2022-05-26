Former NIWA MD calls for more women in maritime training institutions

Maritime
By Tribune Online
A former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa has called on the Federal Ministry of Education to come up with a deliberate policy that would encourage the admission of more women to study maritime-related courses in the maritime training institutes like the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron and the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

Ezenwa, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the event to mark the maiden edition of the International Day for Women in Maritime organized by the Women in International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria and the Women in Maritime Africa (WIMA) Nigeria in Lagos, argued that they should be able to take in more women and give them more opportunity to learn about the industry.

While insisting that efforts should also be geared towards catching them young, especially in secondary schools, she equally advocated for a gender policy through the transport policy that should encourage more women to embrace that course of study.

Even as she acknowledged that it was only through advocacy and reaching out could more women be attracted to take up careers in the industry, she, however, admonished women to tune down their grammar as, according to her, the grammar they were speaking was too elitist.

 

