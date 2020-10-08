Former minister gives scholarship to winners of spelling competition

A former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has awarded scholarships to six students who emerged winners of a spelling competition organised in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The competition, organized by the Saving Dreams Foundation, was sponsored by the former minister, who is also a former commissioner for education.

Mallam Abdullahi announced university scholarship for the three winners (first position, first and second runners-up) in the Senior Secondary School category, while Senior Secondary School scholarship was awarded to winners in the Junior Secondary School category (winner, first and second runners-up).

Speaking at the end of the event, the former minister described education as the bedrock of every development, and that the need to effect balance in opportunity provided for students in private and public schools informed his decision to sponsor the event.

Abdullahi promised to make the competition an annual event.

Also speaking, the founder of the foundation, Mr. Abdullateef Abdulkareem, said that the event was conceived to help improve dwindling quality of education in the country.

Professor Sulaiman Ambali of the University of Ilorin, who was the guest speaker at the event, said that education is synonymous with development, hence it should not be taken with levity.

Aminat Yahaya of University of Ilorin Secondary School won the first prize in the senior category. Sofiat Ayuba of the Federal Government College, Ilorin emerged second while Turawa Kamaldeen of Ansar Islam Secondary School came third.

In the junior school category, Abdulrahman Ridwanah of the Government Day Secondary School, Okekere, emerged the winner and Sanni Habidah of Government Girls Day Secondary School, Okesuna came second, while Mohammed Garba of Government Day Secondary School, Okelele, won third position.

First prize winners of the two categories went home with N50,000 each, while the first and second runners-up went home with N30,000 and N20,000 respectively.

