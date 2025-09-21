Former LP guber candidate, Princewill, emerges paramount ruler in Rivers 

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has been appointed as the new Polo Dabo of the Da Ogo group of houses and its communities in the King Abbi Royal Family, Rivers State.

Princewill was the governorship candidate of both parties in 2007 and 2015 respectively. A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has since quit politics.

A statement by the community’s spokesman, Daoigigo Ebenezer Pepple Amachree, disclosed that Princewill, the first son of the late Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, His Serene Majesty King Prof. Theophilus J.T. Princewill, JP, will now serve as the paramount ruler of the communities.

The community statement, which explained that the decision was announced by the Acting Head of the family, Chief Akodu Harrison Princewill, further revealed that Princewill nomination enjoyed the “support of overwhelming majority of the chiefs.”

The statement further recalled that the selection of an Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, since the reign of King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV, has traditionally been limited to the male biological descendants of his two wives, Queen Eleba Bene and Queen Burowita.

“Da OGO Polo, headed by the chieftaincy of Da Ogo, carries the burden of leadership of the ELEBA BENE Group of houses, which, as a matter of fact, has produced (4) FOUR out of the SEVEN (7) kings after King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV.”

