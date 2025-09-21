Latest News

Former LP guber candidate, Princewill, emerges paramount ruler in Rivers 

Taiwo Amodu

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has been appointed as the new Polo Dabo of the Da Ogo group of houses and its communities in the King Abbi Royal Family, Rivers State.

Princewill was the governorship candidate of both parties in 2007 and 2015 respectively.  A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has since quit politics.

A statement by the community’s spokesman, Daoigigo Ebenezer Pepple Amachree, disclosed that Princewill, the first son of the late Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, His Serene Majesty King Prof. Theophilus J.T. Princewill, JP, will now serve as the paramount ruler of the communities.

The community statement, which explained that the decision was announced by the Acting Head of the family, Chief Akodu Harrison Princewill, further revealed that Princewill nomination enjoyed the “support of overwhelming majority of the chiefs.”

The statement further recalled that the selection of an Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, since the reign of King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV, has traditionally been limited to the male biological descendants of his two wives, Queen Eleba Bene and Queen Burowita.

“Da OGO Polo, headed by the chieftaincy of Da Ogo, carries the burden of leadership of the ELEBA BENE Group of houses, which, as a matter of fact, has produced (4) FOUR out of the SEVEN (7) kings after King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article children in IDP camps logo of NANS, on Ogun by-election NANS calls for investigation into AAUA students murder, NANS logo, NANS urges Soludo to Invest more in media, victimisation of ex-student leader, NANS urges IGP OVER killing of Ibadan student, JAMB should be held responsible, revamp NANS, student union, NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting, NANS debunks claims of journalist’s harassment, intimidation by Ogun gov's aide Ondo NANS demands removal of vice chairman over constitutional breach
Next Article Tinubu and Oyo guber aspirant Govs not supporting LG autonomy are the problem, not Tinubu — Oyo guber aspirant

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×