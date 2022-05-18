Former Kwara house leader declares for House of Reps

Immediate past House Leader of the 8th Kwara state House of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, has unveiled six-point agenda aimed to usher in quality representation if elected.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin while declaring his intention to seek the mandate of people of his constituency, Hon. Oyeleke said that the people of the federal constituency deserved quality representation that would re-shape the constituency for economic and political order in the area.

“As a politician with vast experience and exposure that spanned over three decades, all these will be deployed to turn around the federal constituency for the overall benefit of the people of the area”, he said.

Oyeleke, who listed six-point agenda for the people of the area in the areas of empowerment, provision of scholarship, rapport with party men, social responsibility, job creation and enhancement of traditional institutions, said that, “there should be no need for any electorate in our federal constituency to call the contents of this manifesto into question because I have a sincere commitment to them”.

The former lawmaker also said that, he would carry out empowerment programmes for the people of the constituency to advance their socioeconomic well being, especially among widows, people living with disability, senior citizens, widowers and needy families.

Oyeleke also said that he would be a true representative of Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency by ensuring that regular meetings are convened as an important feedback mechanism.





The PDP candidate, who said that job opportunities will be initiated for unemployed youths in the constituency, added that, “I will sponsor and co-sponsor bills bordering on national issues; economy, security, education and others and also move motions on matters concerning my constituents”.

“As important stakeholders and custodian of tradition, history and customs of our people, I will give the traditional rulers in my federal constituency the deserved respect and carry them along in all that I do”.

Oyeleke, however, called on people of the constituency to give him maximum cooperation and support that would assist the constituency to witness even development and thereby taking the area into economic prosperity.