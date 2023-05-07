The immediate past Clerk of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Isa-Amoka, has denied any link to the article concerning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Isa-Amoka while reacting to an article, titled ‘Kogi gubernatorial election, the perpetual purposeless leadership, and the tribal agendas’, described the article as not only malicious, dubious and wicked, said linking him to the article was targeted at tarnishing his good image and hard-earned reputation among his people.

He noted that those close to him knows that this is not his language and style of communication in any public issue, and called on the general public, particularly people from his central senatorial district to disregard the malicious publication.

The statement reads “My attention has been drawn to a malicious, mischievous and dubious write-up with the above caption, purportedly authored by me by a faceless individual.

“The faceless writer is not only dubious and mischievous but a calculated attempt to tarnish my good image and hard-earned reputation among my people.

“This is not only cowardice, but a show of shame, if someone who believes in what he or she is doing cannot be bold enough to use his/her identity, but only to impersonate. Very unfortunate.

“I want to state categorically, that I have no knowledge of the said write-up, talk more of authoring same.

“This a calculated attempt to sow the seed of discord between me and my people and those who loved and cherished me.

“Those who know me can attest to the fact that this is not my language and style of communication.

“I, therefore, urged the general public, particularly people from my central senatorial district of Kogi state whom I have represented at different fora to disregard this malicious publication, targeted at my person.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me make it abundantly clear here that I will continue to identify with my people in every decision taken for the good of our land and people. Those behind this mischief have failed abinitio.





“Let me assure my people and those who believe in me that I will explore every legitimate means to unmask this dubious and mischievous individual.”