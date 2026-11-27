A former governor of Migori County in Kenya, Zacharia Okoth Obado, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Sharon Belyne Otieno.

Obado was sentenced on Friday by the High Court alongside two former aides over the 2018 killing of Otieno, who was seven months pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

According to the BBC, the court found that Obado and Otieno had been in an “intimate relationship” which “subsequently led to a pregnancy with the deceased that the governor was unhappy about.”

Obado’s former personal assistant, Michael Oyamo, was also sentenced to 25 years in prison, while former county clerk Caspal Ojwang’ Obiero received an 18-year jail term.

The court found that Obado provided the motive and financial resources for the killing, while Oyamo coordinated its execution. Obiero was found to have provided logistical support and helped conceal the crime.

Presiding judge Cecilia Githua said Obado’s absence from Migori at the time of the murder did not remove his responsibility for the crime.

She rejected the prosecution’s request for the death penalty and Obado’s plea for a non-custodial sentence.

Otieno, 26, was killed between September 3 and 4, 2018, after leaving a hotel in Rongo, south-western Kenya, with journalist Barrack Oduor.

She had contacted Oduor to discuss her relationship with Obado, who was governor at the time. Shortly after leaving the hotel, the two were abducted.

Oduor escaped by jumping out of a moving vehicle. His account of the incident later provided an important lead in the investigation.

Otieno’s body was subsequently found near Kodera Forest. A post-mortem examination established that she died from strangulation and excessive bleeding caused by multiple stab wounds.

The court also established that Obado was the biological father of her unborn child.

Obado and the two former aides were convicted of murder on July 23, 2026, after a trial in which prosecutors presented 42 witnesses and 81 exhibits.

However, the court declined to award compensation to Otieno’s family, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish the financial losses they had presented.

Before the sentencing, Otieno’s mother appealed to the court not to send Obado to prison, saying his imprisonment would amount to “another death in the family”.

She asked the judge to consider a non-custodial sentence, arguing that Otieno’s three children from different relationships needed his support.

However, Judge Githua said the family’s circumstances could not take priority over the court’s responsibility to impose an appropriate punishment.

Otieno’s family, through their lawyer, Antony Opondo, told Kenya’s Daily Nation that they would appeal the decision, seeking Obado’s acquittal.

The murder of Otieno sparked protests and renewed discussions about violence against women in Kenya.

A national survey found that at least 34 per cent of women in the country had experienced physical violence in 2022.

The case also attracted attention because it is uncommon for politicians of Obado’s rank to face public criminal trials in Kenya.

Obado served two terms as governor of Migori County in western Kenya. He moved between a smaller political party and the region’s dominant opposition movement before backing President William Ruto.

He formally joined Ruto’s ruling party in 2023 and became a regional organiser.

Obado and Otieno’s legal teams have both said they would appeal against the sentence.