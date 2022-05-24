Former Interior Minister, Moro, wins PDP senatorial ticket in Benue

Former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro has won the People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in Benue South senatorial district.

Moro defeated two other contestants at the primary election held at Otukpo local government secretariat, Otukpo, Benue State.

In the primary election held on Tuesday at Otukpo local government secretariat, Otukpo, the Senator polled 179 votes to defeat Hassan Saley and Joseph Ojobo who scored 73 and 52 votes respectively.

It will be recalled that Moro succeeded, former Senate President, David Mark in 2019.

