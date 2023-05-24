The former president, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association, (ICOMAA) Abib Olamitoye has adopted South West 3 Hall, University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan, as well donated a multi-purpose hall to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Oyo chapter.

Olamitoye who described the adoption of the ward and donation of the multi-purpose hall to the NUJ as Corporate Social Responsibities called on the well-meaning people in the society to ensure they impact the lives of the downtrodden.

He disclosed that the adoption of the South West 3, (SWE) ward at UCH would be for five years during which the financial running of the ward would be adequately taken care of.

The gesture has been lauded by the Vice Chancellor of UI, Prof Kayode Adebowale; the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Jesse Otegbayo; and Chairman of NUJ, Oyo State Council, Chief Ademola Babalola, at two separate events in Ibadan.

The first event was the inauguration of a multimillion-naira Abib Olamitoye Centre at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, and the first anniversary of the Abib Olamitoye Foundation (AOF) Ward in UCH, held at Olubadan Hall of Academy Suites, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

The NUJ Chairman, Chief, Babalola, described the Ondo State-born medical doctor, philanthropist and an author of many motivational, business and entrepreneurial books, as “a man of many parts, who had continuously been building people. Our benefactor is not from Oyo State, but he is committed to the growth and development of this state. Dr Abib Olamitoye is a man that is so passionate about humanity; a man of timber and calibre, a man God has been using for this generation, a man of many parts, a teacher, a trainer, an author and wonderful personality. We promise that we shall make good use of this facility.”

At the first anniversary of Abib Olamitoye Ward in UCH, the UI Vice Chancellor, Adebowale, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof Nike Bayeroju, said: “Dr Abib Olamitoye has always served his alma mater, the University of Ibadan, and the College of Medicine in many capacities that have contributed to its growth in the past few years. More than contributing to its growth, he has consistently galvanised the efforts of other alumni to ensure that they also give back to the school. We are very proud of his efforts and his resultant contributions to the school and to society at large. We are indeed proud of his achievements in supporting the UCH through the adoption of the South West 3 Ward, which was renamed the Abib Olamitoye Foundation Ward.

“Dr Abib Olamitoye has made some improvements to the Abib Olamitoye Foundation Ward, among which are the installation of Solar Inverter Alternate Power Supply, repair of the toilets, and provision of several medical equipment among others. We believe that this initiative will go a long way in providing quality healthcare services to the university community and the larger society. Dr Abib Olamitoye has made it easy for us to believe in a better future for our institutions.”

The UCH CMD, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, who was represented by the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Council, Dr Michael Obaro, stated that Olamitoye’s contributions to “advancing learning and research in the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital by attracting numerous funding. This is because you know that government alone cannot fund its agencies and parastatals adequately.

“Harvard University is funded, in part, by an endowment. The endowment includes thousands of philanthropic gifts donated since Harvard’s early history, many of which given to support specific aspects of Harvard’s teaching and research work… All alumni must, therefore, find ways to support their Alma Mata matter. We must make our old school become perennially young in spirit and substance. All reputable institutions, all over the world, always derive their strength from the combined power of their alumni.

“The University College Hospital has received numerous support from the Abib Olamitoye Foundation. This comes from the supply of the following item to the ward: Solar inverters, Water Storage Tank, Wheel Chairs, Mobile Sphygmomanometers, Standing Weighing Scales and Bed Pans. May i also state that we are awaiting the defibrillators in the ward and i know very soon, we will receive them.”





Speaking on the occasion, Olamitoye, said: “I have chosen to make myself a good example of the expectation desired of every alumnus. This has continued to drive me active in all major projects of the University of Ibadan, of the College of Medicine and of the University College Hospital.”

On the hall that he donated to NUJ, he said: “The donation of this hall has expressed a brief history of my life to reinforce the fact that any journalist can move from any position they find themselves to the peak and achieve the best version of their lives.

“The path to follow is the renewal of mind everyday. Once the vision of where you want to go has been established, it can be achieved. I encourage you all to engage in self-development as it is the best.”