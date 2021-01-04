Former Green Eagles Captain and Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, clocks 70

Former Green Eagles Captain who led the team to win the first African Cup of Nations for Nigeria in 1980, Christian Chukwu, has clocked the age of 70 years.

Christian Chukwu, who was also the coach of the national football team, the Super Eagles, was hailed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), wishing him a happy birthday.

Chukwu, who was fondly called the Chairman during his playing days as a defender for the Green Eagles, played alongside Segun Odegbami, Muda Lawal, Adokiye Amesiemaka, Emmanuel Okala, Best Ogedegbe, among others.

The team which he captained defeated the Algerian national team at the final of the African Cup of Nations by 3-0 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, in the presence of late former President Shehu Shagari, former governor Jim Nwobodo of old Anambra State, among other dignitaries.

Born on January 4, 1951, Chukwu also played for the Rangers football club of Enugu where he also became the captain. From 2003 to 2005, he coached the Super Eagles, leading them to reach semifinals at the 2004 African Cup of Nations.