Former Governor Yari’s political ally, 16 others arrested in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 17 supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) including a political ally of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar, Abubakar Dantabawa and former sole administrator of Gusau local government over allegedly meeting with some repentant bandits with an intention of recruiting them back to their dastardly act.

The arrest of the APC supporters this weekend has generated tension as party supporters took to the street to protest what they termed as an act of injustice by the state police command towards APC supporters in the state.

The party supporters were tear-gassed at the police state headquarters in Gusau when they attempted to get access into the police premises where the politicians were allegedly detained.

The party supporters led by the State Chairman of APC, Lawal M. Liman Kaura and former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji were allowed to have access to the state police headquarters where they met with the authority.

Those APC supporters detained were later released on condition but the party leadership was asked to return on Monday by 11:00 pm to lodge their formal complaint to the commissioner of police.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Shehu Muhammad told Tribune Online that the arrest was actually made based on some intelligence reports received.

He denied the report that the arrest was politically motivated, saying “police acted professionally based on the intelligence information received.”

He said if APC supporters were at the police command to lodge complaints they had the right, but the procedure for lodging complaints has to be followed.

“Police are ready to receive complaints from anybody, be it an individual or group. But it has to be lodged in an orderly manner.”

