Former education minister, Dauda Birma, dies at 80

A former Minister of Education, Alhaji Dauda Birma, has died.

The late Dauda Birma marked his 80th birthday in July 2020.

His son, Musa Dauda Birma, who announced the death on his Facebook page, wrote: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun, I lost a part of me that can never be replaced. May Allah forgive your sins and grant you janna.”

Dauda who was also a presidential aspirant under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) died in the early hours of Tuesday at his home in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Birma who was the Sarkin Gabas Adamawa and Waziri of Garkida was said to be Hale and hearty as at yesterday.

One of his associates, Alhaji Suleiman Yerima said Tuesday morning that he was with the deceased in the afternoon of Monday, January 4.

Born 1940 in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Dauda Birma served in various capacities in the defunct Northern Region Government.

