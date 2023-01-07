Former deputy guber candidate dumps APC for PDP in Cross River

“The former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2019 elections, Mrs Helen Boco dumps APC for PDP in Cross River.”

The former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2019 elections, Mrs Helen Boco, has dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Her defection is coming 49 days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.

According to her, the reason for the sudden defection to the PDP despite having worked to build APC from the scratch is due to marginalization by the party leadership.

“I am not a member of APC anymore. As you can see I have registered with PDP. I got my PDP membership card yesterday. I am happy to be in a new political party, at least for once, the grass rooters have been heard and listened to,” she said.

The former deputy governorship candidate further explained that “I was until January 6, a foundational member of the APC. I have been in the party from the scratch, we built the party, until the governor joined us in the party and we were happy, that power has come to our doorstep, but today, there is no joy in APC.

“Of recent last year, I also contested for the APC national women leader, which I was denied after much sacrifice, meanwhile, I was the voice of the grassroots.”

According to her, “There is no joy in APC, boys in the grass root are not smiling. The legacy members are not happy. Those of us that built APC are nowhere. We are not appreciated, we are not recognized, and they want to retire us.

“So at this point in time, I have been recognized by his Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, I have been appointed into an independent campaign council, and I have accepted his appointment, I am ready, the grassroots are ready, to work massively in his support.

