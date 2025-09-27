Former councillors in Anka, others back Zamfara APC leadership

Supporters across the 127 polling units, along with former councillors of Anka Local Government Area in Zamfara State, have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Gusau by the APC Chairman of Anka Local Government, Alhaji Umar Barayar Zaki, at a formal reception organised to receive former commissioner Alhaji Sharu Dansarki and various political groups who were previously with the factional APC.

The supporters reaffirmed their total support and loyalty to the APC leadership under Chairman Hon. Tukur Danfulani Maikatako and all the party executives in the state.

“We have carefully studied the present leadership style of the Zamfara State APC and its leaders, and we have come to the conclusion to unite under one umbrella of the APC. We have confidence in the state leaders of our party, Senator Abdul Aziz Yari and Defence Minister Bello Matawalle, who are always committed to the unity of our party,” he said.

It was gathered that former commissioner Sharu Dansarki’s political groups, former councillors of Anka Local Government, and many factional APC supporters in Anka have reaffirmed their support for the leadership of Tukur Danfulani Maikatako in the state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, represented by the Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, called on supporters to ensure they obtain their voter cards.

According to him, the voter card is the weapon for electing reliable, credible, and people-oriented candidates in the elections.