Former commissioner emerges Niger PDP governorship candidate

A former Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs Alh. Liman Issh Kantigi, has emerged winner of the governorship primaries of the Niger State People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Kantigi defeated four other aspirants – Hon. Mohammed Sani Idris Kutigi, Hon. Sidi Abdul Gulu, Barr. Abdulrahman Gimba and Engnr. Abdullahi Isah Jankara – to clinch the party ticket.

Chairman of the state electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Lawrence Euhrudjakpo, said a total of 808 delegates were accredited to vote in the primaries which took place at the party secretariat in Minna.

He stated that Kantigi polled 667 votes to emerge the winner of the contest while Kutigi, a former member of the House of Representatives scored 114 votes. He also said a former Comptroller of Operations in the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Minna, Niger State came a distant third with 21 votes just as a former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Gimba Abdul Rahman, polled three votes and Alhaji Sidi Abdul got zero vote.

According to him, three invalid votes were recorded out of the 808 votes cast.

Euhrudjakpo said “Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi having scored the highest votes is the winner of the elections. And by the power conferred on me, I declare Alhaji Liman Kantigi as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Niger state.”

He thereby appreciated the National Secretariat of Party (PDP), the delegates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel and the state’s chapter of PDP for the peaceful conduct of primaries.

The chairman, however, expressed regrets over the killings of the three delegates on Wednesday by gunmen suspected to be bandits on their way to obtain their means of identification which would enable them to cast their votes on Thursday.