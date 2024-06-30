A former Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi, has passed away following a brief illness.

According to family sources, he had been suffering from age-related health issues for several weeks before he died at his home in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday.

“Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi passed on to glory a few minutes ago, early Sunday morning,” a family member confirmed.

ALSO READ: 25-year-old man dies of substance abuse in Oyo

The late Admiral was Chief of Defence Staff between 1999 and 2003.

He was the first Naval officer to reach four-star rank in the Nigerian military, including being the first chief of Defence Staff from Navy.

The late chief of Defence Staff hailed from Okura, Lafia in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE