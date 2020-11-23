Former Bauchi commissioner, five-year-old boy killed in fatal accident

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of a former Commissioner of Health in Bauchi State, Dr Zuwaira Hassan as well a 5-year-old boy, Abdulaziz Sanusi following a fatal motor accident which occurred in Zaranda village along Bauchi – Jos road.

Confirming the accident, PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili said that the accident which claimed the two lives involved two vehicles and a black motorcycle with registration number QN 833 PKY in the early morning of Monday.

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, who was a Commissioner of Health during the immediate past administration of Mohammed Abubakar, died at the age of 46 and was the Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

The PPRO explained that the Toyota Corolla car conveying the late Zuwaira Hassan with registration number LFA 26 AK which was driven by one Anas Umar of Dogon Dutse in Jos was heading to Bauchi from Jos when the late 5-year-old boy tried to cross the main road.

The vehicle which tried to avoid hitting the boy veered off the road and had a head-on collision with a white Peugeot Boxer bus ALK 295 XA driven by a 55-year-old man, Sarkin Madala of Zull village. The vehicle also hit a Jincheng motorcycle by the road shoulder.

DSP Wakili added that immediately the command got the report, personnel were drafted to the scene and the victims were evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi where the two were confirmed dead by the doctor on call.

When contacted, the Bauchi FRSC PRO, Rilwanu Suleiman said that as of the time of filing this report, he was not aware of the accident, adding that the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi was yet to get details of the crash.

But our correspondent learnt that her funeral prayers held at 3 pm at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Central Mosque on Monday.

Also Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Bauchi State Command, Garkwu Adamu, who is a brother to the deceased said that the accident came to the family as a sad news, adding that he spoke with the late ex-commissioner shortly before the accident.

Yahuza Adamu said that: “It is true, she died this morning in an accident at Zaranda village on her way to Bauchi from Jos, Plateau State. They were three in the vehicle when the incident happened. It is a really sad and tragic incident that you will just wake up with someone and the next moment, that same person is gone, it is really sad. She was had working and dedicated to her work. We will really miss her a lot.”

He added that her funeral was held in the afternoon at about 3 pm at the Muslim burial ground along Gombe road in accordance with Islamic rites.

Tribune Online reports that Dr Hassan left behind a husband and three children.

