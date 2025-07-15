Former APC national chairman gets ADC card in Edo

Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday presented with the membership Card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the Edo State Chairman of the Party, Mr. Kennedy Odion.

Speaking during the party’s card presentation ceremony, held at the Edo ADC Secretariat in Benin, Mr. Odion said Oyegun is not new to forming a coalition party in Nigeria.

He added that the former governor of Edo State has done it before and he is doing it again with the view of redeeming the nation from its economic quagmire.

Odion said: “He has put together what is called a coalition before and he succeeded.

“So, in mathematics, once you understand the formula, the answer is in view.

“So, he understands how he did it before so doing it again is not a difficult task.

“So as God may have it, he is not from any other state but from the heartbeat of this nation cum Edo State and we are moving the coalition together.

“He was the chairman of the implementation committee that decided that ADC will be the platform”.

Responding, Chief Oyegun, he said that he settled for ADC after making extensive research and found out that the party (ADC) has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“We talked to a lot of parties about seven others. Up till the very last minute. We made a report and we said ADC.

“And some said, no, you must still talk to this, you must still talk to that. So, we delayed decision for another fortnight.

“At the end of our meeting, we still came back. I said, Yes, what you ask us to do? We’ve done. We’ve talked to the others, but we have not seen a party as dedicated as the ADC”, Oyegun said.

The former governor blamed the ruling APC for the hunger and insecurity in the country, especially in Venue and other states,

He claimed that the nation has never been so divided as it is under the present leadership of Bola Tinubu.

Oyegun opined that the ADC is growing by the day and that more other notable politicians are are expected to join the party soon.