Nigerian philanthropist and former governorshp candidate of the Accord party, Opeyemi David Falegan, has taken his education support campaign across all local government areas of Ekiti State, distributing exercise books to pupils as part of efforts to promote learning and youth development.

The initiative reflects his belief that access to education and the provision of basic learning materials should not be determined by a child’s economic circumstances.

Speaking on the importance of investing in the next generation, Falegan said meaningful development begins with giving children the tools, encouragement and opportunities they need to build a better future.

“Even if our generation don’t get it right, the new generation must get it right,” he said.

Falegan , who is the Founder of the Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation, maintained that philanthropy should go beyond public gestures and contribute to sustainable improvements in people’s lives.

He called on individuals, organisations and leaders to make education, youth empowerment and community development central to their development priorities.