Former Abia LG bosses, PDP chairmen declare support for Tinubu’s re-election

Former local government chairmen across party lines in Abia State on Tuesday declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and pledged to work for his re-election in 2027.

Operating under the aegis of the South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, the former leaders made their declaration during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Recall that the Deputy Speaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, also served as chairman of Bende Local Government Area 22 years ago.

Led by Dr. Frank Osita, former chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, the group said they were ready to mobilize support across the state for the President.

They also commended the Deputy Speaker for his legislative achievements and for establishing the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) — an initiative designed to showcase the President’s legacy.

ALSO READ: Edo Assembly Speaker distributes motorcycles to Owan West constituency youths

Speaking on their behalf, Dr. Osita said:

“It is my great pleasure to present your former colleagues to you. We have come to identify with you under the umbrella of the South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, a strategic platform designed to unite former grassroots leaders from the region. Present here is just the Abia State chapter.

“Recognizing the crucial roles we played as local government chairmen — and continue to play in community mobilization, governance, and development at the grassroots level — this forum seeks to harness our collective experience, influence, and networks for the greater good of the region.

“At the heart of our mission is a renewed commitment to align the South East with the opportunities embedded in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We aim to achieve this through meaningful engagement and partnership with the Renewed Hope Partners — a platform championed by you, our leader, the Deputy Speaker.

“This forum serves not just as a rallying point, but as a think tank to drive inclusive development, policy alignment, and grassroots advocacy, ensuring that our region is not left behind in the national development conversation. We are here to support you.

“We are grassroots leaders. We have the structure, and the idea you conceived to support Mr. President is laudable. We assure you that we will go to every nook and cranny of our various communities to rally support for this initiative — not just for the good of Abia State, but for Nigeria as a whole.”

In his response, Deputy Speaker Kalu commended the chairmen for their vision in establishing the forum and for their support for President Tinubu.

He noted that, as former local government chairmen, they possess a wealth of experience in public service and encouraged them to take the forum seriously.

“Today, we have something Nigerians will want to emulate — the Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen. If that’s not a great idea, I don’t know what is. Its greatness lies in the fact that we understand one another, having walked the same path.

“We will not be afraid to help each other. One for all, all for one. Twenty-two years ago, I was a local government chairman. You know me well. I attended meetings with you.

“Some of us have served at the local, state, and federal levels. So, in terms of experience, we have matured. With age and experience comes wisdom — one of which is the understanding that power is transient. So, when you are in charge, act wisely. Treat people with mutual respect, because you will meet them again.

“I am happy you’ve agreed to come together under one umbrella. Your wealth of experience cannot be wasted.

“Experience brings knowledge. I come from the grassroots. I believe in the grassroots, and I’m returning to the grassroots. Who are the true grassroots leaders if not the chairmen? You control the grassroots.

“Take this forum seriously. We will extend it to the entire South East to boost support for Mr. President.

“No one can do it alone. That is why the President is extending a hand of partnership — let us work together and uplift the South East. My office and the Renewed Hope Partners are ready to partner with you.”

In a separate meeting with former local government chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, led by Hon. Chinedu Iboko, Kalu also emphasized the importance of unity among Abians, regardless of political affiliation, for the collective development of the state.

He said:

“Let me thank you for looking beyond party lines to identify and support your brother. You recognize that our goals and needs are similar, and together we must pursue common solutions. Thank you for rising above political party flags and coming together in brotherhood. Benjamin is our brother — he is in this position now, and we must support him.

“I want to present you to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Having led your party at the local government level, you are a grassroots leader. The President will want to work with you. The Renewed Hope Partners will want to work with you. You will be part of the decision-making process in your local areas. We need you. We need your followers.

“There are challenges ahead, but we will overcome them. With God, all things are possible. Just look at what happened at the stadium in Bende. We expected 9,000 people, but over 20,000 showed up. We are ready to work. We welcome you to the Renewed Hope Partners as supporters of Mr. President.”

Earlier, Hon. Iboko commended the Deputy Speaker for championing the bill that led to the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for signing it into law.