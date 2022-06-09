Form formidable force with Tinubu, Dogara urges Osinbajo, Ameachi, others

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Tinubu and Dogara

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has stressed the need to form a formidable team with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the party’s victory in the 2023 General elections.

The ex-Speaker made the call while describing the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC as the beginning of good things to happen in Nigeria.

In a statement from his media aide, Dogara urged “all aspirants to close ranks and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is the surest way to victory for the APC”.

Yakubu Dogara, therefore, appealed to all the contestants with Bola Tinubu not to see their inability to win as a failure but as a game where only one person will emerge top, stressing that it was just a family affair.

He expressed confidence that with Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, victory is sure in the 2023 General elections because according to him, “Asiwaju has a very large political followership across the country, he is a bridge-builder”

He also congratulated the winner, describing him as “my Leader, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju, the Jagaban Borgu, on this historic victory and emergence as the standard flag-bearer of our great political party, the APC”.


