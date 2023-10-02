TeeBillz, the Nigerian talent manager known as Tunji Balogun, has suggested that Naira Marley should be pardoned for his faith in and financial support of Mohbad.

This comes in the wake of accusations from many music enthusiasts holding Naira Marley responsible for Mohbad’s demise.

TeeBillz described Naira Marley in a now deleted post via his Instagram on Monday, as a “young, talented, and one of the best songwriters of the new age”.

TeeBillz argued that Naira Marley did not commit “a deliberate crime”, adding that he “invested in Imole’s talent” when the singer was alive.

He wrote in the now-deleted post, “Too young, too talented to throw under the bus of cancel culture! One of the best writers of the new age! Guilty by association is not a deliberate crime to me,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

“I pray people forgive Naira Marley of his shortcomings and I hope God gives him a second chance to attain his blessings as a bonafide leader and influencer.

“Just yesterday when everyone and their mama was a glorified Marlian, Naira believed and invested in Imole’s talent when none of the after death advocates of love did. May our creator bless us where we lack knowledge and wisdom.”

