‘Forget about what people will say,’ Deji Adeyanju urges Sowore to join opposition coalition

Nigerian lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), to join the coalition of opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Adeyanju urged Sowore to prioritise national interest over ideological purism, describing the present political situation in Nigeria as extraordinary and requiring unusual compromises.

He acknowledged Sowore’s distinctiveness and long-standing opposition to corrupt politics, but argued that participating in the coalition would command public respect and serve a greater purpose.

Adeyanju, who stressed that politics is ultimately a game of numbers, encouraged Sowore to ignore critics who would remain unswayed regardless of his decisions.

He said, “Dear Egbon Omoyele Sowore,

“I know you are different and unlike the thieving Nigerian politicians but please consider joining the coalition, sir. Forget about what will people say about your long lasting principles and ideological values, etc. Extraordinary circumstances calls for extraordinary measures. You will earn the permanent respect and admiration of all Nigerians if you make such a painful sacrifice.

“Politics is different from morality and activism; it’s a game of numbers. Let me also say that even in churches, there are witches and wizards. Everyone already know that you are uncompromising and different and you have nothing to prove to critics who will never like you anyway because of their support for their preferred candidates. Just consider the idea of joining the coalition sir. Respect and love always even if you don’t join.”

The appeal comes a day after former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola were appointed interim National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

Their appointments confirm ADC as the platform for the much-anticipated opposition coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The development, finalised at a high-level meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, brings together key political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

