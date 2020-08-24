Forex: CBN to conduct international price checks

With dwindling foreign reserves, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday announced that it will henceforth conduct price checks before approving Form M on foreign exchange demands.

In a circular addressed to authorised foreign exchange dealers titled: ‘General Public Destination Payment for all forms M, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Payment,’ CBN said it was in line with international best practices.

“In line with best practices around the world, the CBN will be immediately introducing a Product Price Verification Mechanism to forestall over-pricing and/or mispricing of goods and services imported into the country.

“All authorised dealers shall use this mechanism to verify quoted prices before Forms M are approved.”

Also, the circular signed by Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O S Nnaji, authorised dealers were directed to desist from opening of Forms M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third- parties.

The measure was “part of continued efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure prudent use of our foreign exchange resources and eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoidable costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers, Authorised Dealers are hereby directed to desist from opening of Forms M whose payment are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third-parties.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…