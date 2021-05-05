Foreigners from Chad, Niger, Cameroon buying lands from Nigerians,Traditional ruler raises alarm

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiy Adekunle has called on residents of Oyo State to stop selling lands to individuals that they cannot ascertain their nationality, an act, he said, contributes to insecurity in the land.

According to the Aseyin, in a statement issued on Wednesday, security intelligence pointed to that foreigners from Niger, Chad, Cameroon and other countries who do not have proper documentation were buying lands from Nigerians.

He warned that the sale of lands to people whose ancestral and moral background was unknown portends near and future dangers for communities and the nation at large.

On stemming crimes and criminalities, Oba Adekunle also noted the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and keep track of new faces, suspicious movement of strangers in their domains and make such report to security agencies.

He maintained that the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration to make the state safe will only be achieved if citizens of the state assist security agencies with prompt and useful information about strange individuals and events around them.

“It is very sad that kidnapping, armed robbery is the trending issues in the country today.”

“I will also want to appeal to my people to stop selling lands to foreigners that they cannot ascertain their nationality.”

Recent security intelligence has shown that foreigners from Niger, Chad, Cameroon and other countries who do not even have proper documentation are buying lands from our people.

“This action portends near and future dangers. Those that sell such land are giving room for people that we do not know their ancestral and moral background to spread over our communities and wreak havoc. We have to stop this act.”

“What happened in the old where our people keep vigil in their communities against invaders and criminal elements is what we should resort to now.

“If you see any strange thing happening within your community, call the elders, who will call on the King or Baale, this will help the security agencies to have tangible information to work with.

“If you see a strange person that came from the forest to buy food for more than two people, it means they are camping there and might be doing something ominous, call on the people around and stop such person(s) for questioning and if he or she cannot give convincing explanation, call on the security agents, these are ways to foil criminal acts before they manifest.”

The monarch gave the assurance that traditional rulers in the Oke-Ogun region, on their part, had resolved to keep their domains safe from criminal activities that could hinder the economic growth of the region.

