Foreign minister seeks stronger African unity, condemns Xenophobia

FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, on Thursday, called for stronger African unity and greater tolerance among citizens of the continent.

He condemned discrimination against fellow Africans as inconsistent with the ideals of Pan-Africanism.

Tuggar made the call at the Bridge Club’s 2026 end-of-year event, held at the Continental Hotel, Lagos, which focused on the theme: Xenophobia Contradicts Pan-Africanism.

The event featured renowned Kenyan scholar and Pan-African advocate, Professor P L O Lumumba, as keynote speaker.

In his remarks as chairman of the occasion, Tuggar commended the club for providing a platform for experienced public office holders to continue contributing to national and continental development after leaving government.

He said African societies often failed to tap the experience of former public officials, whereas other countries had developed institutional arrangements through which former office holders contributed to policy development and implementation.

He praised the choice of xenophobia and Pan-Africanism as the theme of the event, describing the subject as important to Africa’s political, economic and social future.

Tuggar recalled Nigeria’s historical role in the liberation of Southern Africa, particularly its support for victims of apartheid and liberation movements in South Africa, Namibia and Angola.

He condemned the targeting of Nigerians and other Black Africans in South Africa, describing the development as Afrophobia.

The former minister said: “Call it Afrophobia, which may be a better description than xenophobia, as non-black Africans appear to be exempted, or the more euphemistic framing of anti-migration protests, it is wrong and must be condemned.”

He argued that Africa’s unity would remain incomplete without economic integration, industrial development and the free movement of people across national borders.

Tuggar identified the African Continental Free Trade Area as an important instrument for advancing Pan-Africanism, urging African countries to strengthen manufacturing and regional economic cooperation.

He also called for stronger Nigeria-South Africa relations, describing the partnership as essential to the continent’s future.

The former minister warned that historical divisions and external influences must not be allowed to undermine African solidarity.

In his remarks, president of The Bridge Club, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, said the theme was particularly relevant at a time when Africa continued to pursue continental integration, economic cooperation and regional solidarity despite persistent incidents of hostility against fellow Africans.

He said the continent must move beyond political declarations and diplomatic agreements to demonstrate genuine commitment to African unity through the way its people treat one another.

“Pan-Africanism must mean more than political declarations, diplomatic conferences and economic treaties. It must be reflected in our attitudes, our conduct, our institutions and, above all, in how we treat one another,” he said.

The senior lawyer questioned the rationale behind the mistreatment of Africans in other African countries simply because of their nationality, ethnicity or place of origin.

He said the prosperity, security and dignity of one African nation could not be sustainably achieved at the expense of another.

Mustapha described The Bridge Club as more than a social association, saying it had evolved into a community of accomplished individuals from diverse professional, cultural and social backgrounds, united by friendship, fellowship and a shared commitment to societal development.

He said the club’s name represented its philosophy of building bridges across differences, connecting people and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement.

“Our diversity is our strength. Our friendships are our bonds. Our collective aspirations are what give us purpose,” he said.

The club president also reflected on his nine-year tenure, expressing gratitude to members, officers and committees whose contributions helped strengthen the organisation.

He said leadership should not be measured by the length of tenure or positions occupied but by the relationships built, institutions strengthened, values preserved and opportunities created for others.

“Leadership, I have come to appreciate, is not measured merely by the length of one’s tenure or the positions one occupies. It is measured by the relationships one builds, the institutions one strengthens, the values one preserves and the opportunities one creates for others to carry the vision forward,” he said.

Mustapha expressed satisfaction that the club had grown beyond an association into a family bound by shared values and mutual support.

He urged members to preserve the spirit of camaraderie, tolerance, generosity and mutual respect that had defined the organisation.

He added: “The greatest legacy we can leave behind is not simply an association that has endured, but a family that remains united, a community that continues to grow, and a platform that makes a meaningful contribution to society.”

The event brought together members of the diplomatic community, captains of industry, legal practitioners, public servants, professionals and other friends of the club.