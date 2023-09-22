The Enugu State economy is expected to grow by an additional 26 billion Naira through massive investments by foreign and local investors who have already shown interest in the transport sector of the state.

This development was disclosed by the Commissioner of Transport, Obi Ozor, on Friday, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, on the sidelines of the Enugu State Executive Leadership Retreat organised for senior government officials.

Addressing newsmen, the commissioner stated that the state had already attracted investments worth ₦26 billion in the transport sector.

These investments would lead to the concession and revival of the Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) Ltd., creating over 10,000 jobs for the people.

Obi mentioned that the state was creating diverse opportunities in the economy through intra-state and inter-state CNG-powered buses.

He added that these investments would further attract assembly plants for buses and other vehicles, enabling an efficient and affordable transportation system.

“This monumental transaction by Governor Peter Mbah will not only bring efficient transportation but will also move Enugu closer to its industrialisation goal,” the Commissioner added.

While speaking on the economic impact on the lives of the people, Ozor insisted that the investments would enable thousands of jobs for the residents, create skills through the plant assembly, and “save over 3,700 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.”

