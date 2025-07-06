Foreign investors seek Tinubu’s intervention over $250m investment loss

A group of foreign investors has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the lingering land dispute involving Federal Ministry of Works, and a property reportedly allocated by the Lagos State Government.

In a statement issued by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Ndarani, the investors alleged that a federal road project overseen by the Ministry of Works has veered from its initial route and is now affecting privately held land.

The move, according to the statement, was described as “reckless,” “illegal,” and damaging to Nigeria’s image as a destination for investment.

The land in question, Ndarani noted, was acquired through legally recognised procedures and forms part of a development initiative backed by both local and foreign stakeholders.

He disclosed that over $250 million has already been invested into the project, with relevant approvals, title documents, and permits obtained through state authorities.

“This is not an ordinary case of bureaucratic disagreement. It is a clear case of abuse of office and unlawful expropriation. The Ministry of Works has diverted a federal road project route by approximately seven kilometres away from the originally gazetted path just to forcefully claim this land. This action has no basis in law, no gazette to support it, and no jurisdiction under the Constitution,” Ndarani said.

He further argued that the action conflicts with the constitutional responsibilities of state governments in matters of land allocation, citing the Land Use Act and Section 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provide protections for citizens and investors against unlawful property acquisition.

“No federal agency, including the Ministry of Works, can override land rights properly granted by a state government without following due legal process. It is a dangerous assault on constitutional federalism and the sanctity of private investment,” he added.

The statement also referenced a reported incident involving security personnel. According to Ndarani, on May 4, 2025, individuals dressed in military uniforms allegedly entered the disputed property, damaged sections of the development, and took into custody a worker, Olamide Obanla, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“They came in broad daylight, fully armed, with no court order, no notice of acquisition, and no explanation. Mr Obanla was assaulted, dragged into a vehicle, and taken away. To date, we have no information on his whereabouts. This is not only an abuse of power, it is a grave violation of human rights and an attack on Nigeria’s already fragile image as a safe destination for business. we urge all Nigerians, the media, civil society, and the legal community to rise in defense of justice and equity.”

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria. We must not allow the power of government to be used as a weapon against the people.

“We must not allow intimidation and impunity to become the norm. This land was lawfully acquired, this investment is lawful, and we will fight with every legal tool at our disposal to protect it,” Ndarani declared.