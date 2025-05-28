Foreign investors pledge multi-billion dollar investment in Nigeria

A foreign investor and Chairman of Allen Le & Partners, International Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company, Hanoi City, Vietnam, Mr. Allen Le Nam, has announced plans to mobilize other foreign investors and associates to invest billions of dollars in projects in Nigeria.

He made this statement during a visit, alongside the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED), Chief Amina Labinjo-Ajayi (JP), to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, in Abuja.

The Federal Government has expressed delight over Mr. Nam’s visit and commended Chief Labinjo-Ajayi for her efforts in attracting foreign investment to Nigeria.

Speaking after the meeting with Mr. Nam and the SV-NED delegation, Dr. Alake noted that while it was premature to disclose the details of their discussion, he was pleased with the engagement and optimistic about future developments.

Mr. Nam emphasized the crucial role of the private sector as the cornerstone of any country’s economic development. He expressed hope that Nigeria would one day emulate countries like Canada and Vietnam. He also praised the hospitality of Nigerians, stating he was impressed by the reception he received at the airport and the friendliness of the people he encountered.

“This is my first visit. As for how much I plan to mobilize, I’ll share the figures later, but it will be in the multi-billion-dollar range involving my investors, partners, and associates.

“Hopefully, in five years, the airport will be transformed. If you visit Vietnam now — or in the next two years — you’ll see several five- or six-star airports being built. Hanoi is already complete, and we’re preparing for a grand opening,” he said.

In her remarks, Chief Labinjo-Ajayi described Mr. Nam’s visit as the fulfillment of a dream, noting that their investments align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“They are coming to invest heavily under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. My brother, Asiwaju Tinubu, is doing everything within his power. He is now focused on the private sector. I also belong to the private sector. We can’t depend solely on the government; the private sector must drive growth,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Allen Le & Partners, Mr. Kingsley Bede Onyeocha, stated that the delegation’s mission is to support Nigeria’s growth.

He highlighted the country’s vast potential, abundant human capital, and rich mineral resources.

“Everything has been impressive so far. From our arrival at the airport, we experienced a warm welcome. There have been noticeable improvements since my last visit,” he said.

“There’s now a rail line that connects to the city — something I hadn’t seen before. Beyond that, everything has been very positive. We’ve met amazing people, and we’re excited to be here. I’m here with my partner, Mr. Allen, and this is Mama D, who is helping us survey the land.

“We’re here to explore how we can contribute to Nigeria’s development. That’s our main objective. Nigeria has a capable and hardworking population. What’s needed now is proper direction.

“We’ve identified several properties with development potential and existing infrastructure that can be improved. Our goal is to invest and contribute to building upon what already exists. Nigeria has the human capital—it just needs the right direction.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE