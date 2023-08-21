The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar has promised to offer modern solutions to some of Nigeria’s complex foreign challenges

Tuggar, who assumed office on Monday, also disclosed that he would present Nigeria’s new foreign policy, which would reposition the country at the pinnacle of visionary and global decision-making.

He said: “The new “Four Ds” Foreign Policy for the country would be centred on Development, Democracy, Demography, and the diaspora, geared towards bringing modern solutions to address some complex issues.

“The Foreign Ministry is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interests and protecting citizens abroad, pledging his commitment to serving the country and Nigerians.

“It is the highest honour to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a historically important Ministry, Foreign Affairs has long represented the highest standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to ensure those standards will never fail.

“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crises in the Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic insecurity, we have a lot of work to do.

“In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy, four D’s diplomacy.

“Through this doctrine centred on development, democracy, demography, and diaspora, we hope to find modern solutions in order to address complex modern problems.

“I will be counting on your cooperation and partnership. And by the special grace of God and with your support, I am sure that we can place Nigeria where she belongs, at the pinnacle of visionary and global decision-making.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, pledged the support of all staff to the minister in implementing Nigeria’s foreign policy.





“We are here to work for you and the government to articulate and implement Nigeria’s Foreign policy.

“We are happy to have a leader who is not new to the field and who understands everything about diplomacy and foreign policy.

“We should thank Allah and President Bola Tinubu for bringing him to us because we have been praying for a minister who would hit the ground running.

“We are here pledging our determination and support for moving Nigeria’s foreign policy forward”.

