Following the June 12, Democracy Day speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have reacted on social media.

President Tinubu Monday poured encomiums on Moshood Abiola, the winner of the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election.

Tinubu praised the late Abiola for not surrendering his mandate which eventually led to his death in military detention.

He said the country’s most viable system of administration, democracy, should be valued and protected, while also advising Nigerians not to take for granted the freedom they currently enjoy because it was won after great struggle.

⁣He also assured the populace that his administration will meticulously carry out every provision of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, which was part of their electoral contract.

⁣

“A people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it, we shall be faithful to the truth, faithful to equity and faithful to justice.⁣”

Nigerians, therefore, took to social media;

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME.. Our President is communicating.

The June 12th speech by Tinubu is so comprehensive and communicating even to a layman, it was not just a script, it is saying something.

Akanbi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is renewing my hope indeed.

https://twitter.com/ItsOladeni/status/1668140480905838593?t=_4JwfsvA4y-Yg5wgdQLY6g&s=19

Cool speech From my President.

Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Rewane and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua were brutally murdered while fighting for democracy and the Nigerian people, we must never forget them.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

https://twitter.com/De_Moshood/status/1668141143572217856?t=S43yLPnAxofXbch6S9m9ZQ&s=19

It lasted for just 15 minutes but was worth listening to. Happy Democracy Day. God bless Nigeria. May God strengthen my president – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

https://twitter.com/abefe012/status/1668142009511444481?t=81n_1UIJ0YYrK3g7z6Dm1g&s=19

My President, the man who has been foremost in the vanguard of promoting democracy. This is the best time to remember 1993. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just given us a wonderful start. Hope ’93 and Renewed Hope’ 23. May Nigeria succeed.

https://twitter.com/arafrika/status/1668141032863670273?t=eqo6_CAjSdVtaqTI-1RNCA&s=19

Again, I am proud to have voted,supported and risked my life for @officialABAT . Just see the inspirational democracy speech; a speech that brings hope alive. God bless you my president, our hope is renewed.

https://twitter.com/lotanna_ok/status/1668140532307050497?t=-24nMg3LrhaXB7psxp-24Q&s=19





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT’s Democracy day speech is soothing, tranquil and greatly reeks of a renewed hope for the citizenry

Hopefully our sacrifices as nigerians will become the launchpad to attain the heights of prosperity

https://twitter.com/realkingsammie/status/1668143943895203845?t=T_-oD1nVbkVSkL2rj_3MAg&s=19

President Tinubu delivered a very touching speech, I hope he delivers on his promises on stable electricity, transportation ease, building more critical infrastructure. @officialABAT God bless Nigeria, Happy Democracy day.

https://twitter.com/Prolific001/status/1668141878015819776?t=zZBIFKELzISk6yNycrbyig&s=19

Great Democracy Speech by President Tinubu, a bit impressed.

May President Tinubu Succeed

May Nigeria Succeed.

Happy Democracy Day.

https://twitter.com/OpuiyoMike/status/1668141320991387648?t=YY7ecescK4qwacjUU81G_A&s=19

