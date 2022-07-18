For the attention of NITEL’s PTAD

Letters
By
I use this medium to ask for information and clarification from the Pension and Transition Administration Department, (PTAD) on the payment of Next of Kin, (NOK), to family members of Nigeria Telecommunications, (NITEL)’s staff. A Verification Exercise had been done as far back as 2019, yet no payment has been made to the NOKs. We have been to PTAD’s office at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on several occasions when and where we were told to expect a list. We have also done several re-activations of Estate Bank Accounts, all to no effect.

In view of these, I  feel  NITEL’S PTAD owes us an explanation by communicating with us, even via text message, since it has our respective phone numbers in its custody.

If we are no longer qualified for payment, we should be duly informed so that we could lay the matter to rest.

 

Damola Ajobo,

P/Harcourt

07038639757

