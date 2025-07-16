For ninth time since 2023, Volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland

A volcano erupted early Wednesday on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula, marking the ninth eruption in the region since late 2023.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the eruption began just before 4am local time (05:00 BST). Live footage showed lava flowing from a fissure in the ground. The main fissure measures about 1.5 miles (2.4km) long, and a second nearby fissure is around 500 metres, the IMO said.

Due to elevated levels of toxic gas in the air, residents were advised to stay indoors.

It was reported that the nearby fishing village of Grindavík was evacuated, along with the Blue Lagoon spa, a well-known tourist attraction.

Police commissioner Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir told RUV that the evacuation of around 100 people had gone smoothly.

She added: “Of course, we understand that this is a fascinating event, especially for tourists who are not as accustomed to it as we are.”

Geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson of the IMO told RUV that the eruption appeared smaller than previous ones and was not threatening any infrastructure.

The most recent eruption in the area occurred in April. However, a risk assessment published on Tuesday had not anticipated another eruption until later in the year.

Following the first eruption in late 2023, most of Grindavík’s 4,000 residents were evacuated. Since then, nearly all homes have been sold to the state, and many residents have moved away.

Volcanic activity returned to the Reykjanes peninsula in 2021 after being dormant for over 800 years. Experts believe the region has now entered a new period of frequent eruptions.

According to RUV, the current eruption is not expected to disrupt international air travel. In contrast, a 2010 eruption elsewhere in Iceland grounded flights worldwide due to an ash cloud.

This is because Iceland sits on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates meet. It has 33 active volcanic systems—more than any other country in Europe.

