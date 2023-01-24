For Nigeria’s incoming president

AS the country prepares for the general election, there are certain things Nigerians expect from whoever emerges as the president.

The fact that people are facing a lot of challenges which include insecurity, lack of employment opportunities, poor infrastructure, among others is stating the obvious. It is therefore important that the next president looks towards these areas in order to make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

The president should work towards providing employment opportunities for the youth. It is a fact that Nigerian youths are suffering from lack of employment opportunities, and the easiest way to provide jobs for youths is to make policies for private businesses to thrive.

If employment can be made available to the majority of Nigerian youths, insecurity including armed robbery, kidnapping, among others, will be tackled.

The president should also focus on the education sector. The fact that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on strike for eight months last year was a strain on the country’s education sector. The new president should give education the attention it deserves and find a lasting solution to the incessant strikes by academics in the country.

The agriculture sector is another area that should be given adequate attention. Farmers should be assisted to produce more food so that Nigerians can have food to buy at cheaper prices.

Supporting the agriculture sector will also help reduce poverty, increase productivity and boost economic growth.

Also, the perennial fuel scarcity is one that the new president should look into and deal with once and for all. Scarcity of petroleum products and high cost of gas is causing a lot of chaos in the country.

I, therefore, hope that the new president, whoever he is, should look into these issues so that Nigerians can have higher quality of life.

Rashidat Olaniyan, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.





