Member Federal House of Representatives, Ogbomoso North, South and Orire Federal constituency, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala has stated that if Nigeria will start growing there is need for local governments autonomy.

AlaoAkala stated that autonomy such as Local government autonomy is the basic and bedrock of infrastructural Development in Nigeria.

The lawmaker noted that without the autonomous of local government the country will not e able to move beyond a certain point .

He said this on Monday during the second edition of Umera Boost Conference held at International Conference Center, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The event witnessed presentations by different speakers while panel session was also held at the event.

Alao-Akala who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youths, further hinted that in driving the force for infrastructural development in the country, local government autonomy must be put into consideration.

He however charged youths to get themselves in involved in nation building .

Speaking founder Umera Farms , Olamide Alao-Akala stated that the conference is meant to add value to youths in Africa .

She added that the conference which was organised for youths across Africa is also meant to

“This programme is meant to add value to youths in Africa because we realise that many people live there lives by chance and can be intentional about living their lives, they can define a life by themselves and live to it .And we made them know that they can make what ever difference they want to make in life.

So it is important for them to know that they are made for more , they can make it beyond the boarders of this nation and they can always reinvent their lives .



Speaks on the theme of the conference for the year “Africa made for more” she noted that the theme was chosen having realise that youths across Africa benefited from the 3 weeks skill acquisition classes organised by the organisation .

Alao-Akala added that the youths were trained on different skills including, project management, alternative medicine and wellness, public speaking,personal branding and auto tech.