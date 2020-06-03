For abandoning patients, Borno governor suspends entire General Hospital workers

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has suspended all resident medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and other staff at the General Hospital in Ngala town.

The suspension came after Zulum’s unscheduled visit on Monday morning and he found out that the staff had abandoned the hospital to an International non-governmental Organisation, fhi360, which was managing hundreds of patients, majority of them IDPs and residents.

Ngala town is the headquarter of Ngala Local Government Area in central part of Borno State. The border town is within an international land route into Cameroon, Chad, Sudan and Central Africa.

Liberated from Boko Haram’s control in 2015, Ngala is currently populated by thousands of returnees, many of whom are internally displaced persons (IDPs), forced to flee their villages and farmlands in the wake of attacks by boko haram. A good number of other residents are indigenes of the town.

Governor Zulum had in his usual style of paying surprise visits showed up at the General Hospital on Monday morning in order to find out the realities of healthcare delivery to citizens.

The governor was disappointed to find out that despite high number of of patients in the hospital, not one of the staff, from doctors down to clerical staff, was at the hospital.

Zulum was in fact received on arrival by a field coordinator of fhi360, the iNGO left in control of the hospital.

Saddened by what he found on ground, he ordered the suspension of all the staff with immediate effect.

“This is a general hospital belonging to Borno State government. Unfortunately, there is no single state government staff here to attend to all these patients, and we promptly pay all of them salaries. These humanitarian workers from the iNGO (fhi360) are supposed to complement the state government staff but not to completely take over the hospital.

“I am directing the Borno State Hospitals Management Board to immediately suspend all the workers on government payroll. I will be back to this hospital hoping to see the opposite of what I saw today,” Zulum said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Reps Approve $22.799bn External Loan, Revised 2020-2022 MTEF-FSP Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Federal Government’s request to borrow $22.799 billion external loan and the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), as South-East lawmakers protested exclusion from the new borrowing plan… Read full story

We Have Not Relaxed Ban On Religious Activities, 8pm To 5am Curfew Still In Force, Says Oyo Govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its… Read full story

I Expect Police To Bring UNIBEN Student’s Killers To Justice Quickly, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Uwaila Omozuwa, the University of Benin undergraduate who was raped and later died last week, saying he expected the Nigerian Police to speedily investigate the case and ensure the culprits are brought to justice… Read full story

Again, PDP Calls For N70 Pump Price Rate •Rejects Announced N121 per litre

The Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again called on the Federal Government to review the fuel pump price rate to N70 per litre to reflect global oil price reality. According to the party, any rate higher than this would amount to shortchanging Nigerians and urged that national assembly to compel the… Read full story