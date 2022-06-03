Footballers protest sudden death of teammate on field in Edo

The late arrival of medical attention to Chris Edoghogho, a player of the Angels Football Team, Benin who collapsed during a football game against BJ Foundation Football Club, his teammates yesterday blocked the main entrance of the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin, to protest the attitude of medical personnel.

Edoghogho reportedly slumped and died while playing on the pitch against the rival club for the Federation Cup.

The players blocked the busy Sapele Road, leading to a traffic hold up on the road.

Speaking to journalists, one of his colleagues, Okiemute Ovie explained that the match was going on smoothly at the Edo State School of Health, Dumez Road pitch when Edoghogho headed the ball, suddenly slumped on the field.

According to him, when he slumped, other players and spectators didn’t think it was anything serious.

Ovie said that they later realized that his condition was critical and promptly called the attention to the attention of medical personnel, demanding an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.





“The game was on when Chris headed the ball to the centre cycle and went down about two minutes after then. We all thought it was one of the normal fallings that do happen on the pitch.

“While they were checking, the referee signalled the medical team and they came in and rushed him away.”

Ovie lamented that while they waited anxiously for news of the condition of the ill-fated player from the organizers of the tournament, they were not forthcoming but urged them to play on.

He said that the teammates refused to play but demanded to know they rushed to the hospital to find out the condition of their colleague.

He said when they got to the hospital to see things for themselves, they were shell shocked to meet the lifeless body of their colleague right inside the ambulance.

He wailed; “We demanded to know what happened to our colleague but nobody was ready to talk to us.

“Until now, none of the members of the organizer of the tournament is here. It is over four hours since the incident happened.”

An official of the ministry however promised that the organizers will brief the press at the appropriate time

Contacted, the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor said the police has not been briefed, adding that he would get back to the as soon as he has information about the sudden death.

