Football Icon, Kanu Nwankwo bags global ambassador

Football Icon, Kanu Nwankwo has been signed by a sport betting company, Sportsbet.io as its global ambassador.

King Kanu, affectionately known as Papilo to his millions of fans, won Olympic Gold with the Super Eagles as well as lifting the Champions League with Ajax and the Premier League with Arsenal during a memorable career.

Speaking to Tribune online on Friday, Nwankwo Kanu, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io described as the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution.

Kanu noted that he already seen how crypto can be a force for good in the world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations.

The Founder Kanu Heart Foundation stated he would be working closely the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word.

“Signing for Sportsbet.io was the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution.

“I have already seen how crypto can be a force for good in our world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations.

“I’ll be working closely with the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word.”

Speaking also, Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, Albert Climent described Kanu Nwankwo as a true football legend, adding that it is an absolute honour to see him join Team Sportsbet.io.





Climent explained that more people around the world are learning that the best way to bet is with crypto,

“Nwankwo Kanu needs no introduction, he’s a true football legend and it’s an absolute honour to see him join Team Sportsbet.io.

“More people around the world are learning that the best way to bet is with crypto.” He said.

