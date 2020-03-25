Football at livescore results: what is happening in the French championship

Who could have thought that the 2019/20 football season would be interrupted in an instant by a pandemic of a dangerous virus? Even early this year, almost no one believed in such a possibility. The majority of experts were sure that doctors would be able to localize the disease and in the worst case, some games would be rescheduled. However, at present the top European championships have been suspended and some of them may even be finished ahead of schedule. You can follow the nearest games played on livescore results. This is a great opportunity to follow sports events without leaving your home.

At the moment, it is known that the Champions League and the Europa League have been suspended. They have been followed by such championships leaving for a break as Serie A, the English Premier League, Primera and Bundesliga. Of course, the French championship schedule has also undergone changes related to the upcoming games. Initially, the League 1 administration planned to limit themselves to empty stands and fans were ready to follow the games results on livescore results. However, the later events development forced the the championship management to declare termless quarantine.

Ligue 1 table: position of teams in the French football championship

If the European Union will be able to take control of the situation in the near future, the rest of the season will simply be moved to spring-summer time. In this case, you will have to follow the game schedule closely, which is updated quickly in the ligue 1 table. And if PSG is unlikely to lose its first place, given the 12 points’ gap between the team and its closest pursuer, then at other positions of the national table could change the situation dramatically. Now, the teams are arranged in League 1 in the following order:

PSG (68 points). Marseille (56). Rennes (50). Lille (49). Nice (41).

It is completely obvious that teams that are currently taking places from 2nd to 4th can compete for higher positions. Moreover, in case of some fantastic scenario, Marseille can even aim for the championship. However, judging by the past games results, which are presented in the ligue 1 table, it is unlikely that PSG will allow someone else to take first place.

What will happen if the break will be effective for a longer period? In this case, the League 1 administration will have to finish the season ahead of schedule. And then, there will be two options left: either the current standings positions will be considered final or the whole season will be considered invalid. We wonder, which solution will the fans of every team prefer?

COVID-19: My Test,My Wife’s Came Back Negative ― Gov Oyetola

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE