Food vendor poisons 40 members of gang that murdered her relatives

A female food vendor in Haiti who had lost family members to a criminal gang took her revenge by poisoning 40 gang members, the country’s media reported.

Haiti has long been at the mercy of violent street gangs and many families have suffered tragedies at the hands of these ruthless criminals, but few ever dared to fight back out of fear for their loved ones’ safety.

But one woman in the Kenscoff district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital city, made international news headlines after carrying out a massacre in the ranks of a local gang that had reportedly been responsible for the deaths of some of her family members.

A respected street vendor specialising in a special delicacy, the woman recently offered dozens of gang members the delicacy free of charge as an appreciation for “protecting her neighbourhood.”

In reality, she was carrying out a revenge against the people who had terrorised and killed her family members.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed for protection, had long sold the delicacy in Kenscoff, so the gang members had no reason to suspect anything, but on this particular occasion, the delicacy was laced with a powerful industrial insecticide.

Minutes after feasting on the food, the 40 criminals started experiencing severe stomach aches and vomiting. They all died before they could even receive medical assistance.

The country’s media reported the deaths of 40 members of ‘Viv Ansanm’, a Port-au-Prince gang allegedly affiliated with former policeman turned crime boss, Jimmy Cherizier, also known as ‘Barbecue’.

Fearing reprisals, the woman left her home in Kenscoff, which turned out to be a good idea, as her home was burned down shortly after the poisoning incident.

The woman was said to have later turned herself in to Haitian police and confessed to carrying out the poisoning of the 40 gang members as a revenge for the deaths of her family members.

She claims to have acted alone in devising and carrying out the plan. There is no information on whether she faces any charges for killing the 40 criminals.