Food supply threat: South West govts agree on measures to ensure food abundance

In view of threats to food security in the South West, governments of the region have resolved to adopt adequate measures to ensure that the people are not adversely affected in the medium to long term.

Commissioners and Special Advisers for Agriculture across the South West states affirmed their resolve to ensuring food abundance in the region at a virtual meeting convened by DAWN Commission.

Present at the virtual session were Commissioners of Agriculture for Ekitiland Osun States, Mr Adedayo Adewole and Mr Olabode Adetoyi, Special Advisers to Ondo and Oyo States’ Governors, Prince Akinola Olotu and Dr Debo Akande, Mr Jide Arowosafe and Mr Gbenga Osobu of Southwest Agricultural Company (SWAgCO) among other stakeholders.

Among measures agreed upon by the stakeholders is to simplify access to land in the region for would-be investors in agriculture and to provide the enabling environment abundant agricultural production.

The agric stakeholders of the South West states also said the states were working hard at putting some critical dams in the region into active use.

The drive, according to the Commissioners and Special Advisers, was to move agriculture in the region away from being rain-dependent to water-dependent.

In particular, the meeting said action with regards to optimizing the dams, in some of the states, will come to the fore within the next three weeks.

The DAWN Commission, particularly, asserted its resolve to work with stakeholders to ensure increased production in agricultural produce that the region has a comparative advantage.

The states also agreed to continue to share ideas on how to attract more youth into Agriculture by copying models that had worked in some sister states within the region.

Stressing the importance of the lives of farmers to ensuring food security, the meeting agreed that everything must be done to ensure that our farmers are safe and can return to the farms.

The meeting also called on the security agencies to ensure that they do not relent in their efforts in apprehending the criminal elements responsible for the incessant attacks and economic sabotage of the region’s agricultural economy.

The stakeholders added that farmers and produce sellers must be allowed to carry out their trade within the ambit of the law and without any encumbrance while anyone attempting to disrupt such must be decisively dealt with.

On security, the states identified the need to strengthen the Amotekun corps to confront the renewed onslaught on our farmers.

