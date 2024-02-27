Stakeholders at the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) Nigeria 2024 Annual Stakeholder Meeting held at National Agricultural Research Institutes (NAERLS) in Zaria, Nigeria, have reiterated the need to decarbonise cropping systems to benefit the nation.

Dr Makoto Kitanaka, SAA President, pledged the organization’s commitment to promoting climate-smart practices throughout Africa.

Speaking on the theme: Decarbonisation of cropping systems, Dr Kitanaka highlighted the success of initiatives like “Bokashi and Biochar” in raising crop yields and improving soil health implemented by SAA in Nasarawa state.

Dr Kitanaka explained that climate-smart initiatives such as the use of “Bokashi and Biochar” were profitable in raising the productivity frontier of key crops as well as improving soil health, adding that SAA was promoting those technologies in Nasarawa state in Nigeria under a grant from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

“The project is empowering rice farmers to build resilience and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he explained.

The SAA president underscored the critical role of collaboration, stressing that “As we unite with the shared goal of advancing the agricultural sector amidst evolving global challenges, “collaborative efforts are crucial for achieving sustainable food security.”

Decarbonization of cropping systems refers to the process of reducing carbon emissions associated with agricultural practices while simultaneously enhancing carbon sequestration in soils.

Meanwhile, Dr Godwin Atser, SAA Nigeria’s Country Director, highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerian farmers, which include low productivity, poverty, and climate change.

He emphasised the need for interventions like promoting new seed varieties, proper fertilizer use, and strengthening linkages between farmers and resources.

The workshop delved into the crucial role of climate-smart agriculture in ensuring food security and tackling global challenges. Technical presentations were made on diverse topics like “COP 28 Goals and Objectives: Implications for Agriculture,” “Unlocking Carbon Credit Opportunities for Smallholder Farmers,” and “Regenerative Agriculture: Boosting Soil Health in Africa, etc.”

The workshop also explored the role of climate-smart agriculture in ensuring food security. Stakeholders who participated in discussions and brainstorming sessions, focused on capacity building, extension services, technology adoption, market access, and climate-smart practices.

The workshop’s outcomes reflect SAA’s commitment to empowering Nigerian farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices that benefit the environment and ensure food security for all.