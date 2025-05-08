Food security: NNPC foundation trains over 500 farmers in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation has announced that more than 500 farmers in Akwa Ibom have been trained under the NNPC Ltd Agricultural Training Initiative for Vulnerable Farmers, aimed at enhancing food production through modern farming methods and strategies.

Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, stated this on Wednesday during the training programme for vulnerable farmers in Akwa Ibom. She noted that the farmers were selected from the 31 Local Government Areas of the state to participate in the training, which equips them with techniques and market access strategies to add value to their businesses.

She emphasised that the initiative reflects the NNPC Foundation’s renewed commitment to ensuring food security in Nigeria, further disclosing that 6,000 farmers nationwide would be trained on modern farming methods and market access strategies to boost food production.

Represented by Dr Bala David, Executive Director for Programme Development and Coordinator at the NNPC Foundation, she reiterated the Foundation’s dedication to implementing impactful programmes aligned with national priorities.

“This programme is a testament to our unwavering commitment to food security, economic empowerment, and national development.

“As the corporate social responsibility arm of NNPC Ltd, the NNPC Foundation is committed to executing transformative initiatives that align with national priorities.

“This initiative forms part of our broader efforts to support the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation agenda, which aims to enhance food security, increase productivity, and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

“Our goal is to equip every participant with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to transition from subsistence farming to commercial-scale production,” Arukwe stated.

In her remarks, Dr Offiong Offor, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, expressed gratitude to NNPC for its initiative to equip farmers with modern agricultural knowledge.

Offor, represented by Dr Atim Okoko, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasised the importance of empowering farmers, stating: “A nation that trains its farmers is a nation that will never go hungry.

“I want to express the appreciation of the State Government to NNPC for initiating this laudable programme.

“A nation that begins to train farmers and prioritise agricultural development will never go hungry.

“In this season, as President Bola Tinubu advances his Renewed Hope Agenda, every effort is directed at ending hunger in Nigeria,” Offor stated.

The commissioner noted that the programme complements ongoing efforts by the state government to ensure food sufficiency.

Responding on behalf of farmers, Mr Bassey Inwang, State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), expressed gratitude for the training programme.

Inwang stated that the training would significantly enhance food production in the state, as farmers would apply the knowledge gained to improve yields on their farms.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE